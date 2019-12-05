Basudevpur: A minor girl died allegedly due to a wrong injection being administrated to her at a private clinic at Iram Market under this block in Bhadrak district late Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as 11-year-old Priyanka Behera, daughter of Prabhat Kumar Behera of Antara village under Simulia police limits in Balasore district. Priyanka was staying at her uncle’s house at Iram village where she was continuing her education.

She was found to be suffering from fever Wednesday evening. Family members rushed her to a clinic. There the doctor administered her with an injection. Few moments later, she lost her sense. From there, she was then taken to Basudevpur government hospital where the doctors declared her received dead.

On being informed, Basudevpur police reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the deceased’s grandfather. He alleged that his granddaughter died due to wrong injection.

On the basis of the statement, police registered a case and have launched an investigation.

