Kaliapani: The presence of mind and quick intervention by the police saved a tribal minor girl from being gangraped by four youths at Budubudia jungle near Bhimatangar village under Kaliapani police limits in Jajpur district. The incident happened Monday at a time when the world was celebrating International Women’s Day. However, the four youths were more interested in outraging the modesty of the minor girl.

Police have arrested the four after registering a complaint. The accused have been identified as Santosh Kumar Prusty (31) and Rabi Naik (20) of Dasarathpur village under Dhamnagar police limits who were living at Tarini market in the locality. The two others, Silu Mahanta (20) of Mallar Sahi and Satyabrata Behera (20) belong to Katepurtty Nagar.

According to the police, the girl of Duburi area along with a minor boy of Kalarangi village took a bus from Brahmanipal and got down at Tata Bazaar in Sukinda town Monday afternoon. After having some delicacies at a fast food centre, they were walking along Tamka-Mangalpur road towards Kalarangi village. As the evening had already set in, they had taken a shortcut to reach their destination quickly.

As they were walking, four youths on two motorcycles accosted them. Since the minor boy was local, he confronted the youths and had a verbal duel with them.

Later, two of the four youths overpowered the boy and the other two took the girl to a nearby forest area. However, the minor boy managed to escape from the youths and ran towards his village seeking help from elders.

Back at the spot, the girl put up a brave fight against the miscreants and managed to get herself free. She came out of the jungle shrieking for help. Hearing her cries, some commuters came to her rescue and alerted the Kaliapani police station.

Minutes later, a team from Kaliapani police station led by IIC Ramakanta Muduli reached the spot and rescued the girl.

On the basis of the minor boy’s statement, the police registered a case (Case No-24/21) under POCSO Act and arrested all the four offenders.

After medical examination, the accused will be produced in court Tuesday, the police added.

PNN