Bhubaneswar: Four minors were detained Thursday night for allegedly raping eight-year-old girl at Aiginia area under Khandagiri police limits in this city. The incident happened Wednesday.

Sources said, the victim and the four accused belonged to Aiginia and were known to each other. The victim was playing with the four accused when they dragged her into a nearby forest and raped her. Under the brutal assault, the victim fell unconscious and the four fled the spot.

With the girl not returning home, her family members started searching for her. They found her in the forest and rushed her to a nearby hospital. On regaining consciousness, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family.

After the family of the girl lodged a police complaint the four accused were arrested. Interrogation of the four is on informed IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra.

It should be stated here that 13 minors were raped in the last four months in the state capital.

PNN