Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a stunning Silver Filigree Work Purse to Lordina Mahama, spouse of the President of Ghana John Mahama, during his recent official visit to the African country. This elegant gift, handcrafted in Cuttack, beautifully represents the region’s centuries-old tradition of silver filigree work, locally known as ‘Tarakasi’.

The silver filigree handbag is a testament to the mastery of Cuttack’s skilled craftsmen, who meticulously create airy, lightweight yet durable pieces that are both functional and ornamental. This traditional craft reflects not only the artistic excellence of Odisha but also its cultural pride and rich history. By choosing this gift, PM Modi emphasised India’s commitment to showcasing its diverse cultural heritage on the global stage, while strengthening the ties between India and Ghana. The gift symbolises goodwill and mutual respect, serving as a timeless keepsake that celebrates the shared values of artistry and tradition.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed gratitude to the PM for highlighting the state’s cultural heritage globally. He praised Modi for gifting the silver filigree purse to Ghana’s First Lady, calling it a “remarkable tribute” to Cuttack’s centuries-old ‘Tarakasi’ tradition. The CM highlighted the craftsmanship behind the gift, noting its intricate floral and vine motifs crafted from fine silver wires by Odisha’s skilled artisans. He said such gestures not only reflect the artistry and devotion of the state’s craftspeople but also bring international recognition to the state’s cultural legacy and reaffirm pride in Odia Asmita (Odia identity).