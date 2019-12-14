Nabarangpur: The body of a minor girl with scars and bruises was found lying on a farmland near her house in B Gumandali village under Koshagumuda block of Nabarangpur district Saturday.

Given the injuries on the body and four pairs of trousers lying near, it appears to be a case of gangrape and murder, the victim’s family members alleged. They have refused to take the body until the accused are identified and arrested. Fellow villagers also reiterated the demand of the family and held an agitation.

The case being a sensitive one, senior police officials reached the spot and held discussions with the agitating people, persuading them to allow the cops to perform its duty. That said, the agitation was still on at the time of filing this report.

According to villagers, the minor’s father is a migrant labourer who works in Chhattisgarh. Back home, the deceased minor lived with her mother and siblings. Friday night, she went outside to relieve herself and never returned. Next morning, her body was found lying in a farmland, few yards away from her house.

Meanwhile, district Congress president Muna Tripathy, Nabarangpur Maa Ghar chairperson Kadambini Tripathy reached the spot. They demanded Rs 20lakh compensation for the family of the victim and immediate arrest of the culprits.

PNN