Cuttack: A shocking incident came to the fore from Khuntakata area under the Maniabandha police station in the Cuttack district, where a 14-year-old class 10 student gave birth to a baby boy after being raped.

After the incident came to light, the police, along with the intervention of the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), rushed to a private hospital in Cuttack and rescued both the mother and the newborn.

According to reports, the minor girl was on her way home from school a few months ago when two men picked her up near the Rengali bridge, and one of them raped her. The minor girl did not tell anyone about it out of fear.

After she became pregnant, her family came to know about it and admitted her to a hospital in Pratapnagari, Cuttack.

The police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating.