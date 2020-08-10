Raipur: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teacher at her home here, police said Monday. The incident took place Sunday following which the 25-year-old accused was arrested, they informed.

The accused, who was a teacher at a madarsa (an educational institution), had been going to the victim’s house to teach Arabic to her younger sister for last 15 days. The accused then also started teaching the victim from Saturday, Khamardih police station house officer Mamta Sharma Ali informed.

He allegedly sexually assaulted the victim Sunday at her house and escaped from there, the police official said quoting the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents. The victim later narrated the incident to her parents following which they approached police, she said.

The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official informed. She added that further investigation is underway.

This is the second such incident of where a minor has been raped in the Chhattisgarh in the last couple of weeks. This has raised question marks over law and order in the state. Police officials however, claimed that they have nothing to do when persons known to a family cause sexual offences.