Berhampur: A minor girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her cousin’s brother in Odisha’s Ganjam district Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Prajakta Panigrahy (13).

The incident took place at Jagannath Bihar in Bada Bazar police station area here, they said.

The accused later suffered injuries in a road accident near Hinjili when he was trying to flee, and shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, police said.

Another minor boy was critically injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment.

“The cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained. We have started an investigation,” said Baba Shankar Saraf, Inspector-in-Charge, Bada Bazar police station.

The minor girl succumbed to her injuries in hospital, he added.

PTI