Khallikote: A minor girl from Khallikote area in Ganjam district was stripped naked, beaten up and tied to a tree by several women of the village over an alleged love affair with a youth from the area.

While the incident took place late Friday night, the minor girl with her grandmother managed to reach the nearest police station only next morning to register a complaint. The police have so far arrested 17 women and sent them to jail Saturday.

Sources said, the 16-yr-old minor girl has been staying with her grandmother at a village under the Khallikote police limits after her father’s death.

The villagers suspected her to be in a relationship with a youth from the same village and objected to the relation. Following a heated argument Friday, some of the women from the village stripped off her clothes, tied her to a tree and beat her up over the alleged love affair with the youth.

“A case (528/2020) has been registered in this regard and 17 women were forwarded to court, “said a police officer.

PNN