Phulbani: The body of a 17-year-old girl was exhumed from a graveyard Monday, 22 months after her death, as her parents alleged that she was murdered by her brother-in-law.

According to reports, the body of the girl was found hanging in her room February 1, 2018.

It was assumed that she committed suicide and her family conducted her funeral.

However, her parents later alleged that her brother-in-law Smarjit Nayak murdered her.

Incidentally, he was also the last person to see her alive and was alone with her in the house prior to her death.

Mystery about the cause of the minor’s death and Smarjit’s suspicious behaviour forced the parents to approach the police demanding a probe.

The minor’s body was exhumed and sent for post-mortem to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Police took the accused into custody for interrogation, said police SDPO Jaykrushna Behera and IIC Dhiraj Kumar Lenka.

The exact reason will be known after the arrival of postmortem report added IIC Dhiraj Kumar Lenka.