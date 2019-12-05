Puri: The body of a minor girl was found floating in River Devi near Bauriakana village under Kakatpur police limits in Puri district Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rubi Sethi of the village. She was studying in Class VII at a school in Bauriakana.

According to locals, Ruby was missing since last evening and a missing report has also been lodged at a nearby local police station in this connection.

After a frantic search, the family members didn’t find the body but locals spotted it floating on the river’s shore near the village Thursday morning. The locals immediately informed the family members and police.

On being informed, Kakatpur police reached the spot and recovered the body from the river water. The body has been sent for post mortem and the investigation is underway.

Though the reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained, family members have alleged that the girl might have been killed and thrown into the river water.

PNN