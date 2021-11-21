Derabish: Two minor siblings were drowned in a nullah at Barimul village under Derabish police limits in Kendrapara district, Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Subhasmita Mallick and her younger sister Madhusmita Mallick.

The two sisters drowned while they were collecting paper boats from the water body that people had floated in the nullah on occasion of Kartik Purnima Friday.

Derabish police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the bodies for postmortem. An investigation has been launched into the mishap.

PNN