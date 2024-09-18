Nabarangpur: The body of a minor tribal girl allegedly raped and murdered was found in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, police said Wednesday.

The body of the girl, a student of class 5 was found near a bush at Kantagaon village Tuesday evening, the police said.

Though the incident came to light Tuesday evening, the agitated villagers prevented the police from lifting the body from the bush demanding the arrest of the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

Family members of the girl said she went missing Tuesday afternoon. She might have gone near the bush to attend nature’s call where she was allegedly raped and killed, the family members alleged.

A towel was found stuffed inside the mouth of the deceased and her dress was found some distance away from the body, the police said.

The police along with the scientific team visited the spot and started an investigation. Senior police officers have also inspected the place of occurrence.

“The police recovered the body of a minor girl aged around 11 to 12 years. A case has been registered based on the complaint made by the father of the deceased girl,” said Krushna Chandra Bhatra, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Nabarangpur district.

Nabarangpur MLA Gouri Shankar Majhi met the family members of the minor girl and assured them of justice.

BJD leader and former MP Pradeep Majhi has also met the family members of the victim and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

PTI