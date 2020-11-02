Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): Khushi Dubey, the minor wife of Bikru accused Amar Dubey, was hospitalised after she vomited blood. The doctors have said the problem was due to change in weather and throat infection.

Khushi, who is lodged in shelter home in Barabanki after she was arrested following the Bikru massacre in which eight policemen were ambushed and killed July 3, was taken to the district hospital Sunday after her condition deteriorated.

Her father Shyam Lal Tiwari, meanwhile, said that his daughter had been ailing since the past three months and she was not being given proper treatment.” The authorities sent her back to the shelter home within hours of her vomiting blood,” he said Monday.

“I am being punished for no fault of mine. I was married for just three days when the Bikru incident took place. Nine days after the marriage, my husband was shot dead by the police and I was arrested. I do not know anything about the incident but the police are not releasing me,” Khushi told reporters at the hospital.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who has been seeking the release of the 16-year-old, said, “She is a minor girl who is in no way connected to the gang. She should not have been arrested in the first place and should be released at the earliest.”

Shortly after Khushi was arrested, Congress leader Jitin Prasada had tweeted, “Khushi probably had no choice being married off to Amar and continues to suffer as a widow and facing police harassment.”

Khushi has been made a co-accused in the Bikru incident and booked under sections 302, 307, 394 of IPC and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

IANS