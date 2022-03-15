Bangalore/New Delhi: Several political parties and minority organisations frowned upon the Karnataka High Court’s decision Tuesday to uphold the ban on hijab in educational institutions. They termed the hijab ban ‘deeply disappointing’, ‘contrary to constitutional guarantees of equality’ and ‘adversely impacting’ religious freedom and education of Muslim girls.

The order, however, found favour with many BJP leaders. They hailed the hijab ban and said the entire debate on the issue should be seen from the context of women empowerment.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also welcomed the court ruling. He expressed hope that ‘such continuous attempts to push back young Muslim women into the four walls of a house, fail’.

The matter however, has reached the Supreme Court with a student, who was one of the petitioners before the high court, filing a plea challenging the verdict.

Reacting to the Karnataka High Court verdict, prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind expressed deep disappointment. It said the ruling would have adverse impact on religious freedom and education of Muslim girls.

The Congress said the onus of ensuring education of the girl child and maintaining peace and harmony lies on the BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Karnataka government should ensure that none is allowed to vitiate the atmosphere in schools and colleges and peace is not sacrificed for BJP’s agenda of polarisation on communal lines.

Karnakata Congress president DK Shivakumar said his greatest concern in the hijab controversy is education, and law and order.

In Jammu and Kashmir, political parties and religious organisations called the high court ruling ‘deeply disappointing’. They said it was not only about religion but the freedom to choose.

Taking to Twitter, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Karnataka HC’s decision to uphold the hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. It isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said it was a ‘travesty’ that the court did not uphold the basic right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress.

Sajad Lone-led Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference said in a tweet, “Karnataka High Court upholds decision on #HijabBan. The already growing imbalance in country further erodes individual’s belief in the idea of India & is impacting democracy. The resulting fatalism causes maximum people to give up on democracy, & alienation grows further.”

BJP leaders including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who hails from Karnataka, and former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, welcomed the verdict. Joshi appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

The ‘Campus Front of India’ said the ‘court verdict on hijab ban destructs the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution’.

AIMIM leader and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi sought to ‘disagree’ with the HC judgement. He wanted the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and organisations of other religious groups to appeal against the order.

“… If it is MY belief & faith that covering my head is essential then I have a right to EXPRESS it as I deem fit. For a devout Muslim, hijab is also an act of worship. Banning headscarf definitely harms devout Muslim women and their families as it prevents them from accessing education,” Owaisi said in a tweet.

The CPI-M, in its reaction, tweeted, “Hijab decision of Karnataka HC is contrary to constitutional guarantees of equality. Judiciary is not expected to uphold discriminatory policies. Wearing a scarf to cover one’s head has never been considered a violation of uniform. Justice from Supreme Court urgently required.”