Puri: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Collector and superintendent of police (SP) of Puri to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) within four weeks in connection with the reported rape of a minor girl in Gop in June this year.

In case of failure to submit the ATR, the officials will have to appear in person before the commission, the apex rights body said while hearing a petition filed by rights activist Jayant Kumar Das.

In his petition, Das had informed the commission that it was around 7pm, June 16 when three youths of the district abducted the minor girl of a village under Nayahata police outpost in Gop police limits. “The desperadoes took the girl to a rented accommodation near Nuamutt under Gop police limits where they sexually exploited her for three days. Later, they dumped the victim at a deserted stretch on the village outskirts before fleeing the scene,” the petitioner told the rights body.

The victim managed to reach home and narrated the horrid episode before her family. It was June 27 when the victim’s family approached the Gop police which registered a case (86/19), Das said alleging that the police had raised its hands with mere registration of a case.

“The victim’s family alleged that the tormentors had stripped her, raped and clicked pictures of her. They even threatened the victim that they would circulate the pictures on social media if she dared to approach anyone for help. However, the police did precious little to arrest the culprits,” Das added.