Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film Mirzapur unveiled character posters of its iconic characters of Munna Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya Wednesday.

Carrying the message, “Gaddi Hai Toh Hum Hain”, the posters revisit the power, legacy and rivalries that have defined the Mirzapur universe, instantly sparking excitement among fans.

Taking to their social media, the makers revealed Kaleen Bhaiya’s (played by Pankaj Tripathi) first-Look character Poster and wrote, “Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi, bas marzi Kaleen Bhaiya ki hogi. Aapka swagat karte hain bade parde par. #MirzapurTheMovie, teaser out tomorrow at 12PM. Set a reminder and be the first ones to watch the teaser”.

Sharing Guddu Bhaiya’s (played by Ali Fazal) character poster, the makers wrote, “Shuru majboori mein kiye the, ab maja aa raha hai. Guddu Bhaiya aa rahe hain bade parde par, taiyaar hain na? #MirzapurTheMovie, teaser out tomorrow at 12PM. Set a reminder and be the first ones to watch the teaser”.

The makers also revealed Munna Bhaiya’s (played by Divyenndu) character poster and wrote, “Hindi philam ke hero hain hum, kaha tha na, hum amar hain. Munna Bhaiya ka bhaukaal, ab bade parde par. #MirzapurTheMovie, teaser out tomorrow at 12 PM. Set a reminder and be the first ones to watch the teaser. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie only in cinemas in Hindi &Telugu”.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film is all set to release in Hindi and Telugu and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release September 4, 2026.