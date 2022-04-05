Mumbai: After being delayed for close to two years, the social drama Mere Desh Ki Dharti is set to debut in theatres May 6.

The film takes into account the contemporary situations prevailing in our country where rural and urban divide comes to the fore. It shows how the urban youth can become a definitive part of rural reality and economics. The film paves the path of bringing the two worlds together through its protagonists.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti, directed by Faraz Haider, stars Mirzapur fame Divyenndu, War actress Anupriya Goenka, Sultan actor Anant Vidhaat and Rajesh Sharma.

Commenting on the development, Divyenndu said, “It’s fascinating to see how our audiences react to films that are inspirational and convey a powerful and compelling message. Mere Desh Ki Dharti has been a long time coming for both us and the audience, and I’m overjoyed that it will be released in theaters on May 6.”

“On the subject and story, we’ve received some heartwarming feedback from film festivals. Mere Desh ki Dharti is a brilliant agricultural drama with a lot of comedy. I can’t wait for the audience to see the film and share feedback”, he added.

Director Faraz Haider calls it, “a realistic and amusing portrayal of the journey of two engineering friends who go on a new adventure in the farming industry”. For him the story possesses a strong relatability factor.

He said, “The film is incredibly personal to all of us, and each character has a unique journey and set of emotions that will resonate with the audience. We are really excited and happy that the picture will be released May 6, 2022.”

Producer Vaishali Sarwankar added, “We are eagerly looking forward to the movie release. It’s a family entertainer which touches your heart with the sensitive topic of farming. We had a great team and brilliant actors who helped put together the film so beautifully. Really looking forward to the audience watching it.”