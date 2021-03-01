Nayagarh: A chain-snatcher was allegedly thrashed to death by police and the public at Balugaon under Sadar police limits in Nayagarh district Monday. The deceased has been identified as Prabhat Kumar Rout, a resident of Dimishar village under Sharankul police limits.

A source said that Arakhita Bhatt of Barbati village had out on a morning walk. While she was walking along the road near Balugaon Pota Sankha river, Prabhat riding on a motorcycle came from behind and tried to snatch the gold chain around her neck and the mobile she was carrying.

Bhatt resisted the attempts and cried out for help. Hearing her cries, some villagers rushed to her rescue and caught Prabhat. They mercilessly thrashed Prabhat before handing him over to the police. It is also alleged that the police too did not show any mercy on him and thrashed him severely.

Due to severe beating he received, Prabhat fell ill at the police station itself and his condition turned critical. He was rushed to the Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, doctors there declared him brought dead.

Police said their preliminary investigation has revealed that Prabhat is a history-sheeter. Several cases of snatching and assault are pending against him at different police stations in the district.

PNN