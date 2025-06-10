Balasore: A junior mining officer was allegedly assaulted by miscreants while inspecting a sand mining site in Odisha’s Balasore district Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kathasingda under Remuna police station in the district when the officer, Tapas Kumar Behera, along with another person went to inspect the sand mining site on Budhabalanga riverbed, they said.

When Behera was taking photographs of the area, some miscreants attacked him, a police officer said.

Behera received injuries to his head and hand. Police reached the spot and took him to Balasore district headquarters hospital.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

On June 2, a revenue department officer was allegedly assaulted by unknown miscreants in Mayurbhanj district when he was on his way to conduct a raid against illegal transportation of minerals.

Bhima Kanta Majhi, the additional tahasildar of Kaptipada, was injured, and his vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

Police have arrested eight persons, and a search is underway for the remaining persons involved in the attack.