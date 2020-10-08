Kesinga: Miscreants kidnapped an executive engineer of rural development department in Jharsuguda under gun point and sharp-edged weapons after barging inside his official residence, late Tuesday night.

The survivor was identified as Manoranjan Pattnaik, executive engineer of RD department in Jharsuguda. Later, executive engineer Debendra Kumar Seth of Rd department in Kesinga visited him and enquired him on his horrific ordeal in the hands of the miscreants.

The miscreants numbering eight picked him up in Bolero jeep and rode to Bhawanipatna, via Sambalpur, Bargarh, Barpali, Bolangir, Kesinga. The miscreants from Bhawanipatna took him to Utkela where they dropped him on the highway after snatching the money, gold chain and the cheque book.

However, surprisingly they released him from their custody Wednesday morning on national highway at Utkela here in Kalahandi district after snatching away Rs 5000, a 20 gm gold chain and a cheque book from his possession. They even forced him to sign a cheque amounting Rs 3 lakh while fleeing. Later, accompanied by a person Patnaik lodged a complaint at Kesinga police station.

