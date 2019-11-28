Puri: Unidentified miscreants robbed a couple of their valuables and cash from their home in Sambhubharatipatna village under Balanga police limits in Puri district late Wednesday night. This again demonstrates the deteriorating law and order situation in the district.

According to the couple, five unidentified miscreants barged into their home Wednesday night when they were asleep and tied them to the bed.

Later, the looters decamped with 400 grams of gold and seven kilogram silver ornaments along with Rs 2,00,000 cash

On being informed, local rushed to the spot with the forensic team and a sniffer dog Thursday morning and started an investigation. The couple had earlier lodged an FIR in this regard. Police have also recorded the statement of couple.

PNN