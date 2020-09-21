Kendrapara: Unidentified armed miscreants robbed a house at Kusumpur village under Marshaghai police limits in Kendrapara district late Sunday night.

The looters decamped with gold jewelry and cash amounting to some lakhs. The miscreants inflicted injuries on the house owner and his wife.

On being informed, the Marshaghai police reached the spot and collected some evidences. Registering a case on the basis of the FIR lodged by Kanhu Charan Nayak, the house owner, the police have launched a probe.

Sources said that like any other day Kanhu and his wife had gone to sleep after having dinner. Late in the night they woke up hearing something unusual. Before they could raise an alarm, they found surrounded by the miscreants. They were beaten up with sharp weapons when they resisted them. After the burglary, they cried for help. Neighbours rushed them to a nearby government hospital from where Kanhu was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated.

