Roulkela: Unidentified miscreants set fire to a private bus late Thursday night near Bali Jodi Chhak under the Tangarpali police station limits in Rourkela, police said Friday.

The bus was completely gutted, while another bus parked behind it suffered partial damage.

No casualties were reported as there were no passengers inside the vehicles at the time.

According to police, the bus owner, Anay Mallik, lodged a complaint at Tangarpali police station.

A case has been registered against unknown persons, and an investigation is underway.

Preliminary investigation suggests that miscreants took advantage of the darkness and poured a flammable substance on the parked bus before setting it ablaze.

The fire quickly engulfed the vehicle, reducing it to ashes.

Due to the intensity of the flames, another bus parked close behind was also damaged.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, though the first bus could not be saved.