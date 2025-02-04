Keonjhar: The rising number of deadly road accidents in Keonjhar continues to be a major concern with as many as 20 lives lost in January alone this year in the mineral-rich district. Despite the district administration’s efforts, such as organising road safety awareness programmes, and rallies, and enforcing measures against speeding, drunken and reckless driving, the roads have become increasingly unsafe with major mishaps becoming the order of the day.

Statistics of the mishaps and resultant loss of lives paint a macabre picture. According to official records, Keonjhar district witnessed 698 accidents in 2024, 754 in 2023, 659 in 2022, 680 in 2021 and 649 in 2020. In the last five years, 1,865 fatalities have been reported, further increasing public concern. In 2024, 393 people were killed on the district’s roads and highways, in comparison to 395 in 2023, 378 in 2022, 345 in 2021, and 354 in 2020.

More than half of these fatal accidents occurred on national and state highways. Since 2005, a total of 5,779 people have lost their lives in 11,242 road accidents in the district. Thousands have been injured, with many rendered physically disabled with amputated limbs. These tragic incidents have also left many widowed or orphaned.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Keonjhar, Manoj Rout, identified poor road conditions and drunken driving as the primary causes of road accidents. He noted that low-quality road construction and the movement of heavily loaded iron ore trucks have severely damaged highways, making them death traps. Illegal truck parking on NH20, NH-720, and NH-49 has also been a major factor contributing to accidents. The enforcement efforts to clear obstructions have been weak, especially in mining areas from Koira to Rimuli, leading to severe traffic congestion and accidents.

Social activist Sandip Pattanayak expressed concern over the frequent accidents, saying that road blockades and protests following accidents disrupt daily life and emergency services in Keonjhar. Four people lost their lives in just two days recently, and three others were injured in three separate accidents on NH-20, spreading panic among residents.

Friday evening, two people were killed in a road accident near Sanabarabeda village under Ghatagaon police limits. Similarly, two more people lost their lives, and one sustained severe injuries Thursday evening after a speeding jeep hit their motorcycle near Sailang village under Ghasipura police limits. A Hyva truck then ran over them.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Gopal Krushna Das stated that authorities are conducting traffic awareness programmes, penalising reckless drivers, and taking action against overloaded vehicles. Efforts are also being made to clear illegally parked trucks obstructing the highways. Despite these measures, the increasing number of accidents in Keonjhar remains a pressing issue, demanding immediate road infrastructure improvements and stronger enforcement of traffic rules.

PNN