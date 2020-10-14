Bhubaneswar: One person was killed and another critically injured when a truck hit a trailer from the rear on the flyover near Fire Station Square here Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the iron-beam laden trailer was in a stationary position on the National Highway 16 after developing some technical glitches when the speeding truck hit it from the rear.

“Driver of the truck that hit the trailer from rear sustained grievous injuries and was stuck in the mangled remains of the vehicle. Another person sitting in the driver’s cabin of truck died on the spot,” said a source.

After an operation for nearly two hours, ODRAF personnel with the help of police rescued the driver from the mangled remains of the truck. Gas cutters and other high-end machinery were used to separate the entangled parts of the vehicles. The critically injured driver was then rushed to Capital Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, said the sources.

The accident resulted in disruption of traffic on the highway. Traffic personnel were deployed at the site. Road traffic on the NH has been diverted through the service road near Baramunda, said a senior police official.