Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World 2025 at the grand finale of the 72nd edition of the prestigious beauty pageant held in Hyderabad Saturday night. Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was declared the runner-up.

Chuangsri, who captivated audiences and judges alike with her poise and powerful message of hope, wore a custom-designed white gown during the costume round. The outfit, adorned with opal-like floral motifs and Swarovski crystals, was described by the winner as a tribute to “healing, strength, and the ripple effect of compassion.”

“The shimmering fabric reflects women who choose hope over fear,” Opal wrote in an Instagram post shortly after her win. “The soft flare mirrors how one heart can awaken many.”

India’s representative, Nandini Gupta, reached the Top 20 but failed to advance to the final rounds, leaving local audiences disappointed. The last Indian to win the Miss World title was Manushi Chhillar in 2017. India has produced six Miss World winners to date, including Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, and Priyanka Chopra.

This year’s pageant marked a significant moment for India, as Hyderabad played host to the global event for the first time. The 71st edition, held in Mumbai last year, saw Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic take home the crown.

“Spirit, grace, and resilience shone on stage tonight,” said one of the judges. “It was more than a beauty pageant—it was a celebration of global womanhood.”

The event concluded with a standing ovation as Opal Chuangsri took her first walk as Miss World 2025, her gown glistening under the lights, symbolising the values she hopes to champion throughout her reign.

