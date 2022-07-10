Mumbai: Actors Kavya Thapar and Paras Arora have come together for their latest single ‘Baarish Ke Din’. Kavya, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, talks about the reason behind saying yes to the music video and her experience of working with Paras Arora.

She says: “I love the soothing sound of rain and the emotions it brings with it. The song is beautifully sung by Stebin Ben and when the song was offered to me, I couldn’t stop myself from saying yes. I related so strongly with this song. I’m very peaceful during this season because throughout the year we travel for work, but the monsoon is when I spend time with myself and my family and make the most of it.”

The song is all about long-distance relationships and cancelled flights in monsoon.

About ‘Baarish Ke Din’, she says, “It is all about letting the rain be the reason for love. I had a great time shooting for it with my amazing co-star, Paras Arora. I am really happy with how beautifully the video has turned out, and now I hope that the audience loves it and accepts it with open arms.”

‘Baarish Ke Din’ released on the official YouTube channel of Zee Music Company.

IANS