Balasore: Police Monday recovered the body of a seven-year-old girl, who had gone missing Friday, from a bush near a pond at Sundar Koili under Baliapal police limits in Balasore district.

Some villagers first spotted the body and then alerted the police and the deceased’s family members.

The police reaching the spot recovered the body and sent it for post mortem. They have detained a person, who is learnt to be the deceased’s uncle, for interrogation.

The deceased girl, identified as Bishnupriya, daughter of one Balaram Patra, was living and studying at her uncle’s house in the village. She was last seen December 11 morning when she was playing with some of her friends near her house.

As she went untraceable, the family members launched a search for her. It was when they failed in their attempts to find her out that they lodged a missing report with the police.

A detailed investigation is underway.

