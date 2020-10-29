Boudh: Boudh police Thursday claimed that they have cracked a missing case of a young businessman. Boudh superintendent of police V Raghunath Rao informed that Pramod Prasad alias Raja, the missing businessman, had been murdered and two accused have been arrested for their involvement in the crime.

The arrested duo has been identified as Milan Patra and Abhisekh Sahani of Odapada in Boudh town.

According to police, Abhisekh had called Raja on his mobile and asked him to come to Milan’s houses at Podapada at 6pm, October 11. There, the accused duo first stabbed Raja and then strangled him to death.

After committing the crime, they took the body to Mahanadi River bed and, in their attempt to get rid of the body; they burnt it using petrol and firewood. Before leaving the spot, they threw the partially-burnt body into the river.

The body was recovered from the Hanuman Temple ghat of the river the next day.

During investigation, the police zeroed in on Abhisekh and Milan who confessed to their crime.

Police said Raja had taken Rs35,000 from Milan to get him a pistol. Even after a long period, Raja had neither delivered the pistol to Milan nor returned the money back to him. Thus Milan had decided to eliminate Raja in a planned manner.

Police recovered two bikes and a knife used in the crime from the accused.

