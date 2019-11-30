Phulbani: A special immunisation programme Indradhanush (rainbow) will be initiated December 2 at Kandhamal district under which children in the age group of 0 to 2 and pregnant women will be immunised.

According to district administration, under Mission Indradhanush, 710 children and 173 pregnant women have been identified in the district for immunisation. The list includes 197 children in Daringbadi, 113 in Kotagarh, and 110 in Phiringia while the pregnant women list includes 37 in Phiringia and 30 in Tikabali.

Health and Family Welfare department secretary Prasanna Kumar Tripathy Friday chaired a state-level task force meeting at Phulbani district headquarter hospital on the occasion to review the preparedness.

Launched in December 2014, Mission Indradhanush was designed as a booster vaccination programme in 201 districts with low immunisation coverage to ensure that all children under the age of two and pregnant women are fully immunised against seven life-threatening diseases — tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and measles.

PNN