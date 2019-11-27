Kolkata: Against the backdrop of the daily confrontation between her government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday alleged “misuse” of the constitutional post in the state.

“In my state, misuse is going on like anything,” Banerjee said, when asked whether the Governors are being used and misused by the centre’s ruling BJP. The Trinamool Congress chief said similar misuse of the high office was going on in some other states.

“As you know, there are some other states also, where the same thing is going on. I will request them not to do it.”

Calling the Governor a “nominated man”, Banerjee said: “Central and state governments are both elected. There is no substitute for the state government in a particular nominated man.”