Mumbai: Captain of the Indian women’s Test and ODI cricket teams, Mithali Raj is excited. This is because they will be travelling and staying with players of the men’s team for a substantial period during the tour of England. Mithali Raj said that her team members will learn from the experience of the men cricketers. It will be good for the team when they face England in the one-off Test starting June 16.

The women’s cricket squad is in quarantine here. They will be travelling Wednesday to the United Kingdom with the men’s side for a month-long series.

Mithali was asked whether she or the other members of the team will be exchanging notes with the men counterparts. “Yes, I am sure the girls have been interacting whenever they cross paths. It is good to have them (men players) around because they have played a lot in UK,” Mithali said.

“You can ask them questions and they can help out because most of the girls are playing this format for the first time. So it can really help the girls if they talk to them and gain experience from their tours,” she said during a virtual pre-departure press conference.

Incidentally, the Indian eves will be playing a Test for the first time after seven years. It will be followed by two T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

“I think it is great to play a Test, whether at home or away. If it continues to happen then it is great because it helps the players. Sometimes it is nice to just go without any baggage and play and enjoy the atmosphere,” Mithali informed.

“It is good to have girls who are playing for the first time and girls who have played in the past. May be (they can) share some experience about how it was in 2014,” Mithali said.

Veteran Jhulan Goswami will spearhead the pace attack and Mithali feels it will help the young pacers in the squad.

“It is important that she gets a game, she needs game time there in the middle. As the senior most player, it is important to keep her in the thick of things but if she needs rest, it is up to her completely,” Mithali informed.

“But knowing Jhulan she will want to play every game. As a captain also I would want to have her in the field so that the young fast bowlers in the side, will immensely get a lot of help if they have her on the ground,” added the Indian skipper.

Asked why Taniya Bhatia was picked ahead of Sushma Verma, who has the experience of playing in English conditions, Mithali said, “Sushma got an opportunity in the last series, she got to play all five ODIs. Taniya had a good domestic season, so we would want to see how she fairs in UK tour.”

The Test jersey for the Indian women was unveiled recently. Mithali said the event was ‘an occasion to make players feel special’.

“…I feel it (Test cricket) is the most challenging, respected and the oldest format. It has its old charm, so for the girls it is a special moment,” she said. “The excitement is there in the group and it is important to have that idea of what Test means for the team,” she signed off.