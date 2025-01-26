Mumbai: The first look of Mithun Chakraborty from the upcoming film The Delhi Files was unveiled Sunday, showcasing the veteran actor in an intense avatar.

In the image, Chakraborty, a Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee, is seen passionately reciting the Constitution of India with a burned tongue, set against the backdrop of a vacant corridor. The actor, sporting a rugged white beard, delivers the powerful lines with deep emotion. The intense portrayal has stirred excitement among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Delhi Files is expected to continue the filmmaker’s tradition of addressing impactful, thought-provoking narratives. The movie, which focuses on the Bengal tragedy, promises to shed light on a lesser-known chapter of India’s history.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter will hit theaters worldwide August 15, 2025.

Earlier, Agnihotri shared a heartfelt video on his X account, featuring throwback pictures with veteran actor Anupam Kher. The director expressed his deep gratitude for Kher’s friendship and professional support, calling him “more like family.”

Speculation has been circulating that Kher will be joining Agnihotri in The Delhi Files, following their collaborations on previous successful films such as The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War.

