Chennai: A total of 34 DMK lawmakers will be sworn in as Ministers at Raj Bhavan Friday morning including DMK President MK Stalin as the next Chief Minister.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit Thursday released the list of lawmakers who will be appointed as ministers and their portfolios. According to Raj Bhavan, Stalin had sent a list of persons to be appointed as Ministers along with their portfolios Thursday.

Stalin’s Cabinet will have two women.

The Ministerial list does not include Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin who has won from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

List of ministers:

M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister – Portfolios: Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Services, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently Abled Persons.

Duraimurugan – Minister for Water Resources

K.N. Nehru – Minister for Municipal Administration

I. Periyasamy – Minister for Co-operation

K. Ponmudi – Minister for Higher Education

E.V. Velu – Minister for Public Works

M.R.K. Panneerselvam – Minister for Agriculture

K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran – Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management

Thangam Thennarasu – Minister for Industries

S. Reghupathy – Minister for Law

S. Muthusamy – Minister for Housing and Urban Development

K.R. Periakaruppan – Minister for Rural Development

T.M. Anbarasan – Minister for Rural Industries

M.P. Saminathan – Minister for Information & Publicity

P. Geetha Jeevan – Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment

Anitha R. Radhakrishnan – Minister for Fisheries

S.R. Rajakannappan – Minister for Transport

K. Ramachandran – Minister for Forests

R. Sakkrapani – Minister for Food and Civil Supplies

V. Senthilbalaji – Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise

R. Gandhi – Minister for Handlooms and Textiles

Ma. Subramanian – Minister for Medical and Family Welfare

P. Moorthy – Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration

S.S. Sivasankar – Minister for Backward Classes Welfare

P.K. Sekar Babu – Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

Palanivel Thiagarajan – Minister for Finance

S.M. Nasar – Minister for Milk & Dairy Development

Gingee K.S. Masthan – Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi – Minister for School Education

Siva. V. Meyyanathan – Minister for Environment, Youth Welfare and Sports

C.V. Ganesan – Minister for Labour

T. Mano Thangaraj – Minister for Information Technology

M. Mathiventhan – Minister for Tourism

N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj – Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare

IANS