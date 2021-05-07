Chennai: Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in Friday as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With MK Stalin, the DMK returned to power after being in the opposition for the last 10 years.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here. The DMK did not go in for much fanfare due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India. This incidentally is the first stint for Stalin as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress’s P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony. The ceremony witnessed adherence to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks. People including the dignitaries were seen consciously maintaining social distance.