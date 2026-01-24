Berhampur: Doctors at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here have successfully performed a rare surgery to remove a tumour from the spine of an 18-year-old girl student, hospital authorities said.

The patient, Manisha Jena of Dengapadar village under Kukudakhandi block in Ganjam district, had been experiencing severe pain for more than a month due to the spinal tumour.

Despite treatment at private hospitals and later at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, she did not get any relief. The surgery was performed by a team led by Dr Sudhir Mohapatra, head of the Orthopaedics Department at the hospital.

Doctors said the tumour was successfully removed through a complex surgical procedure.

Jena, a student of Digapahandi Degree College, had been experiencing persistent leg pain leading to frequent falls while walking.

As her condition worsened, her family took her to a private hospital in Berhampur about eight months ago, where she underwent surgery.

Although she showed improvement initially, the pain soon returned, her father Muna Jena said. On the advice of relatives, the family later approached Dr Mohapatra at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where detailed diagnostics confirmed the presence of a tumour in the spinal bone.

She was subsequently referred to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for surgery, but the procedure could not be carried out there due to unknown factors.

After returning to MKCG Medical College and Hospital last month, doctors performed a corpectomy to remove the tumour.

The patient is currently in the intensive care unit, and her condition is stable, hospital sources said.

The surgery was carried out with support from Dr Sarada Prasanna Sahu, head of the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Department, and anesthesiologist Dr Bishnu Mohapatra, along with the orthopaedic team.

Earlier this month, MKCG doctors had successfully removed a brain tumour from another patient, highlighting a series of complex surgical achievements at the institution.