Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Pradipta Kumar Nayak Wednesday demanded the government to take action against the officials who have issued a circular asking the leaders imprisoned during the 1975 Emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) to apply for pension under the Madhu Babu pension scheme.

Nayak said it is an insult to the MISA prisoners and demanded the government to take action.

He said leaders like former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and many other prominent leaders were arrested under the MISA and it is an insult to ask them to apply for Madhu Babu pension yojana.

The Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) a pension scheme was launched by the Odisha government with the objective of providing financial assistance to the destitute elderly and destitute differently-abled persons.

The issue was first raised by treasury bench Member during the zero hour.

Ruling BJD MLA Pradip Maharthi said the government in many states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and Uttar Pradesh have honoured the leaders arrested under MISA.

The BJD leader said he himself was arrested and imprisoned for 18 months under the MISA.

He urged the Speaker to direct the government not to cover the MISA arrestees under the Madhu Babu Pension scheme.

(UNI)