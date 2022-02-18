Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, an MLA’s son and some BJD candidates were seen in a video forcing tribals to swear in the name of God to vote for certain candidates.

The incident has reportedly taken place in a forest of Khairiput block in Malkangiri district. The video has gone viral hours before the second phase of panchayat elections.

In the video, a group of tribals were seen gathered in a forest while the MLA’s son and some BJD candidates took a vow in the name of God to cast their votes in favour some candidates.

It was alleged that such an incident is blatant violation of Model Code of Conduct for the polls.

The opposition parties have taken exception to this illegal way of influencing voters.

BDO Hrudananda Sahu said action would be taken against the people involved in the case.

Congress district unit president Gobinda Patra alleged that ruling party has been trying to win panchayat elections by using its money and muscle power.