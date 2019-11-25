New Delhi: Public sector trading firm MMTC, which has been tasked to import onion on behalf of the Centre to cool prices, has contracted to import 6,090 tonnes from Egypt, and the edible bulb will be supplied to states in a price range of Rs 52-60 per kg.

Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions to improve the domestic supply and control prices, which touched Rs 100 per kg earlier this month. Retail prices are ruling at around Rs 70 per kg in the national capital.

“MMTC has placed the order for the first consignment of 6,090 tonnes of onions from Egypt which will be arriving at Nhava Sheva (JNPT), Mumbai. The onions are being offered to state governments for distribution at the rate of Rs 52-55 per kilogram ex-Mumbai and will also be made available at the rate of Rs 60 per kilogram ex-Delhi,” an official statement said.

States could directly take the imported stock from the location and also have the option of getting transportation facilitated through NAFED, if required. “The supply of imported onions will begin from early December onwards,” the statement said.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava held Monday a video conference with state governments to analyse their demand. He has also written a letter to chief secretaries of all states November 23 in this regard.

While the Delhi government is yet to place any demand for onions, NAFED has informed that it will retail onions through its own outlets and those of Mother Dairy, Kendriya Bhandar and NCCF.

“The total demand received so far from various state governments for the 1st week is 2,265 tonne. The states who are wanting onions are Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala and Sikkim and also includes the demand of NAFED for supplies in Delhi,” the statement said.

Other states have been requested to indicate their demand at the earliest.

PTI