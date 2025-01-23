Bhubaneswar: At least four people were injured and several vehicles were damaged in a series of accidents caused by a Mo Bus near Raj Mahal Square in Bhubaneswar.

The incident has sparked a wave of anger and frustration among the public, who are demanding strict action against the Mo bus driver.

According to the source, around 8 a.m. Thursday, an electric Mo Bus plying at the Master Canteen-Raj Mahal Square suddenly applied brakes. Subsequently, a non-AC Route 26 Mo Bus crashed into it as it was right behind.

The collision triggered a chain of reactions, with three cars that were following the Route 26 Mo Bus crashing into each other.

The extent and severity of the injuries were currently being evaluated by medical professionals, who were assessing the condition of those affected at the time of filing the report.

On being informed, police personnel fled the spot and calmed the irate crowd, restoring order and clearing the traffic congestion after approximately 30 minutes of chaos and tension.

However, locals alleged that the electric Mo Bus was speeding recklessly and stopped abruptly on the busy road, raising questions about the driver’s credibility and whether he was under the influence.

Sources stated that the locals alleged it is worth noting that the state government had recently limited all Mo Buses to ply with a maximum speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour.

However, concerned authorities have not yet responded to the matter and stated that an investigation will reveal the exact cause.

PNN/Agencies