Kendrapara: District Collector Samarth Verma Tuesday launched a mobile app ‘Mokendrapara’ to make the district governance more transparent and responsive under the 5T initiatives.

The mobile app can be downloaded from Google play store. From the ‘Mokendrapara’ mobile app, one can get all basic information about the district and the services that are being provided online, including driving licence, Vehicle registration, birth and death certificates and trade licence.

The mobile app will also provide advance leave statement for teachers, Anganwadi workers, doctors and clerks so that anyone who is absent on the day will be treated as absent unauthorisedly.

Any mobile user can download the list and find out whether an official is on duty and the Collector will come to know about truants, said Samarth Verma.

The district administration has urged the people to download the app and help make the district free from corruption.