Khaira: The Mo Pokhari Yojana has reportedly turned out to successful in Khaira block of Balasore district. Ponds are being excavated under MGNREGS with a view to create job opportunities for rural people and boost the prospects of fishery and allied farming.

According to reports, 60 people in the district had benefitted from Mo Pokhari Yojana in this block in the current year. The beneficiaries have become self- reliant by taking up pisciculture.

They are also planning to expand their fish farming activities in future. During the pandemic, thousands of youths came back home to this district from other states after losing their jobs.

Most of them were exploring scope of alternative livelihood. They came to know about the Mo Pokhari Yojana being implemented by the Soil Conservation department. A total of 380 people applied for pond excavation under the scheme.

In the first phase, 60 of them were sanctioned ponds. After excavating the ponds, these youths started fish farming. They are also growing vegetables on land around the ponds. Soumyaranjan Rout, a resident of Teladia village said that after obtaining his B.Tech degree, he was working in a company in Bhubaneswar.

“But I left the job and started fish farming. I have also raised grapes and black pepper on an experimental basis on my farmland. Fish spawns were released in my pond,” Rout informed. Rout said that he expects to earn Rs 3 to 4 lakh per annum from fish farming and crops.

“With this earning, there will be no problem to manage my family,” he added. Anadi Parida, a resident of Alipur in Sardang panchayat said that Cyclone Yaas had inflicted huge losses to his crops and vegetables. “In spite of the losses I suffered, I did not feel discouraged.

I knew I could take advantage of Mo Pokhari Yojana, which will provide me with my livelihood,” stated Parida. Goutam Pradhan and Harekrushna Samal of Patirajpur, Rebati Behera of Gengutia have also started farming of different types of crops with the help of Mo Pokhari Yojana.

Field officer of Soil Conservation department, Ashok Kumar Rout said that all help will be provided to youths in the second phase. Notably, the Odisha government is implementing ‘Mastya Pokhari Yojana’ (Mo Machha Pokhari) to create an additional 2,200 hectares of freshwater aquaculture farming.

Under this scheme, 50 per cent financial assistance is being provided to farmers. The plan has a budgetary provision of Rs 96 crore. The new scheme aims at helping fish farmers to increase their productivity.

PNN