Bhubaneswar: For swift provision of all the government services at a single window to the denizens, one Mo Seva Kendra has been established in the Integrated Public Service Centre located at Bapujee Nagar in City.

The citizen service centre for delivering e-Services is established by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited in association with state IT department under the 5T initiative of the state government.

BSCL, IT Department and SAHAJ have inked a tripartite agreement for establishing Mo Seva Kendras in the city.

Mo Seva Kendra will enable public to connect with government departments, essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education, and agriculture services (multiple services-single point model) and to avail digital services in their neighbourhood, all under one roof.

Chores like energy and water bill payment, acquiring essential certifications, paying taxes, and accessing many other public services are set to get hassle-free in city.

This was possible thanks to the efforts of BMC commissioner and BSCL CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh.

