Sambalpur: A migrant worker from Kerala was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on suspicion that he was a criminal, police said Monday.

The incident took place in Khetrajpur police station area Sunday and came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media platforms, they said.

However, we could not verify the video’s authenticity.

“The man had arrived in Sambalpur in search of work and had been roaming in the area for the past 15 days. Some local people suspected him to be a criminal as he was unable to speak or understand Odia,” Sambalpur Additional SP Ajay Mishra said.

The locals allegedly assaulted the worker before police intervened, he said.

On receiving information about the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the man, Mishra said.

The worker did not sustain any major injuries due to the timely intervention of police. After being provided primary treatment, he was sent back to his native place, the officer said.

A case has been registered at Khetrajpur police station in connection with the incident, and three persons have been detained, Mishra said.

Appealing to people not to take the law into their own hands, he urged them to inform the police if they notice the movement of any suspicious person.