Sonepur: Around 33,000 sacks of paddy have remained exposed to rain at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in Singhijuba under Binika block of Odisha’s Subarnapur district Monday, as millers are yet to lift the stock.

However, continuous rainfall in recent days has soaked the entire quantity of harvested paddy stored in the open, raising fears of sprouting and deterioration in quality.

Farmers alleged that despite the mounting risk to the produce, authorised millers have not reached the procurement centre to begin lifting operations.

With the delay continuing, aggrieved farmers warned of launching a massive protest if authorities fail to ensure immediate procurement and transportation of the accumulated paddy stock.