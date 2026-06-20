Sonepur/Binika: Miscreants allegedly opened fire at the residence of Subarnapur Youth BJD district president and former Binika block chairman Ashok Kumar Nanda Friday night.

However, no casualties were reported, though the incident triggered panic in the area.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when a group of armed men arrived in a white car from Rampur side and targeted Nanda’s house at Singhijuba under Binika police limits. The attackers reportedly kicked the front gate and fired multiple shots into the premises.

A Toyota Innova vehicle (OD-31M-9000) parked inside the compound sustained bullet damage. The miscreants also fired at a Tata Punch SUV (OD-31M-3088) belonging to Subash Chandra Patra of nearby Papi village.

Witnesses said the assailants fired several rounds into the air before fleeing towards Rampur. Police suspect that between 20 and 30 rounds were fired during the incident.

On being informed, Subarnapur SP Narayan Nayak rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Separate cases have been registered at Binika police station based on complaints lodged by Nanda and Patra.

Police are examining CCTV footage and conducting raids to identify and apprehend those involved in the firing.

Later, police Saturday conducted a scientific investigation into the firing incident with the assistance of a forensic team. Police seized 24 rounds of ammunition from the spot where Additional SP K.K. Hariprasad, SDPO Kalyani Behera and Binika IIC Anita Kido were present.