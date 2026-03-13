Baripada: At least 12 police personnel were injured, including three seriously, in an attack by a mob when the law enforcers tried to disperse the agitators blocking NH-220 in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Friday, a senior officer said.

The agitation was sparked by a youth allegedly verbally abusing a girl in Binjhua village in the Tiring police station area Thursday.

A law and order situation was created in the village Thursday, but it was sorted out after the intervention of police officers, Additional Superintendent of Police Jadunath Jena said.

However, more than 200 villagers, demanding justice, blocked the national highway near Behalda Bazaar Friday, disrupting the movement of vehicles. When police asked them to lift the blockade, the mob attacked the personnel, he said.

A dozen police personnel were injured, including three seriously, Jena said, adding that the protesters later lifted the blockade.

A case has been registered at Tiring police station, and some persons have been detained for their alleged involvement in the attack, he added.