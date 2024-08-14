Jajpur: A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after failing to repay loans he had taken from people after suffering losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees in mobile games, police stated here Monday. The deceased, identified as Srinivasa Nayak alias Lincoln, was the only son of Brajabandhu Nayak. He used to work for a private mining company. The incident happened Sunday night in Kadubani village under the jurisdiction of Kaliapani police station, a police officer said. He added that the deceased used to play online games on his mobile phone and in the process suffered huge financial losses. Lincoln had dinner with his family before going to his bedroom Sunday night. When he did not wake up the next morning, the concerned family members knocked on his door. After not getting any response they broke open the door of Lincoln’s room and found his body hanging from the ceiling. To mitigate the losses he incurred due to online gaming, Lincoln had taken loans from various self-help groups in his village through his mother.

Facing relentless pressure from moneylenders to repay the debts, Lincoln took the drastic step to end his life, police said. The police later recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. After registering a case of unnatural death, police initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Lincoln’s suicide. “We are investigating the case to ascertain the circumstances leading to the suicide of the youth. We are also examining his bank records, which may shed further light on the reasons behind his tragic decision,” said a senior police officer.