Jharsuguda: In a major fire mishap that broke out at a mobile phone shop in Jharsuguda town in the wee hours of Tuesday, mobile phones and other accessories worth about Rs 30 lakh went up in smoke.

It was a police patrolling team that first spotted a thick smoke billowing from the mobile shop at Buxi Chowk.at about 2.00 am. They immediately passed the information to the fire station.

By the time fire personnel reached the spot, the flame had already engulfed the shop. They tamed the fire but by then mobile phones and other accessories in the shop had reduced to ashes.

The owner of the shop estimated the loss to the tune of about Rs 30lakh.

While the reason behind the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained, the fire personnel believe electrical short circuits to be the reason behind the mishap.

